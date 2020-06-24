All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 941 Oak Street Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
941 Oak Street Southwest
Last updated July 2 2019 at 7:28 PM

941 Oak Street Southwest

941 Oak Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
West End
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

941 Oak Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
West End

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
*** Ask About Move-In Specials*** Three BR 3 BA West End home has a roomy backyard for outdoor gatherings, a cozy eat-in kitchen, Hardwood floors in an open floor plan DR and LR combo, and is located on a quiet block and includes a 1-car garage. Won't last long! Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1990

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1480
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 941 Oak Street Southwest have any available units?
941 Oak Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 941 Oak Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
941 Oak Street Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 941 Oak Street Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 941 Oak Street Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 941 Oak Street Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 941 Oak Street Southwest offers parking.
Does 941 Oak Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 941 Oak Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 941 Oak Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 941 Oak Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 941 Oak Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 941 Oak Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 941 Oak Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 941 Oak Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 941 Oak Street Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 941 Oak Street Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morningside Courts
594 Wimbledon Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Fairway Court
1247 Joseph E Boone Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30314
AMLI 3464
3464 Roxboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Ardmore & 28th
306 Ardmore Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Prato at Midtown
400 Central Park Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Radius Cheshire Bridge
2124 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Elan Madison Yards
230 Bill Kennedy Way SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
The Residence Buckhead Atlanta
297 East Paces Ferry Rd
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus