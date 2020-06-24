941 Oak Street Southwest

Amenities

hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

*** Ask About Move-In Specials*** Three BR 3 BA West End home has a roomy backyard for outdoor gatherings, a cozy eat-in kitchen, Hardwood floors in an open floor plan DR and LR combo, and is located on a quiet block and includes a 1-car garage. Won't last long! Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1990



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 1480

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.