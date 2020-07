Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Main level flat of totally renovated duplex. Entertain on oversized front porch. Each bedroom with private full bath + a powder room. All closets are well lighted. Open kitchen to living room. Very spacious. Everything beautifully renovated, including heating & air, plumbing, insulation, windows,etc. Hardwood floors throughout. Close to restaurants and nightlife. SORRY, NO PETS.