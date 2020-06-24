887 VEDADO Way NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking media room

Newly renovated terrace level apartment in a terrific location! Right in the heart of Midtown around the corner from the Beltline, Midtown Promenade shopping center(with Trader Joe's, Starbucks, Movie Theatre and more) and Piedmont Park! Apartments features: kitchen with granite ctops, SS appliances, W/d in the unit, 2 large closets in the bedroom, all new bathroom with tiled walls, new vanity and tub, hardwood floors, thankless water heater and off street parking. Plenty of windows. Unit is located in a quadruplex. Monthly water fee is $50 for 1 person or $65 for 2.