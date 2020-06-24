All apartments in Atlanta
887 VEDADO Way NE

887 Vedado Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

887 Vedado Way Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Newly renovated terrace level apartment in a terrific location! Right in the heart of Midtown around the corner from the Beltline, Midtown Promenade shopping center(with Trader Joe's, Starbucks, Movie Theatre and more) and Piedmont Park! Apartments features: kitchen with granite ctops, SS appliances, W/d in the unit, 2 large closets in the bedroom, all new bathroom with tiled walls, new vanity and tub, hardwood floors, thankless water heater and off street parking. Plenty of windows. Unit is located in a quadruplex. Monthly water fee is $50 for 1 person or $65 for 2.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 887 VEDADO Way NE have any available units?
887 VEDADO Way NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 887 VEDADO Way NE have?
Some of 887 VEDADO Way NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 887 VEDADO Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
887 VEDADO Way NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 887 VEDADO Way NE pet-friendly?
No, 887 VEDADO Way NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 887 VEDADO Way NE offer parking?
Yes, 887 VEDADO Way NE offers parking.
Does 887 VEDADO Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 887 VEDADO Way NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 887 VEDADO Way NE have a pool?
No, 887 VEDADO Way NE does not have a pool.
Does 887 VEDADO Way NE have accessible units?
No, 887 VEDADO Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 887 VEDADO Way NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 887 VEDADO Way NE has units with dishwashers.
