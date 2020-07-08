Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park parking pool bbq/grill bike storage

885 Briarcliff Rd NE Unit #35 Available 05/25/20 Beautiful 2bd/1ba Condo in VA Highlands w/ Balcony and Pool!! - Located in a great community in Virginia Highlands, this 2bd/1ba condo is in one of the most sought after areas in Atlanta! Just off Ponce De Leon and less than two miles from 75/85, it provides easy access in and around the city. This location is known for countless walkable options for dining, shopping, and entertainment throughout Virginia Highlands, Morningside, Old Fourth Ward & Inman Park such as Ponce City Market, Piedmont Park, and The Atlanta BeltLine.



This top floor, corner unit features gorgeous hardwoods throughout the living room and bedrooms, a spacious kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances, an open living room with a balcony, a sizable master bedroom with a walk-in closet, a large bathroom with plenty of countertop space and ceiling fans throughout. Community amenities include a courtyard pool with grill, dog park, bike storage, two off-street parking spaces and well maintained common areas. Rent includes water and trash.



Please note, this condo is not being rented furnished.



For more information, please contact:



Luke Shirah

The Highland Residential Group, LLC

770.853.1143

Luke@HighlandResidentialGroup.com



(RLNE5769956)