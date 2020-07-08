All apartments in Atlanta
885 Briarcliff Rd NE Unit #35

885 Briarcliff Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

885 Briarcliff Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Druid Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
885 Briarcliff Rd NE Unit #35 Available 05/25/20 Beautiful 2bd/1ba Condo in VA Highlands w/ Balcony and Pool!! - Located in a great community in Virginia Highlands, this 2bd/1ba condo is in one of the most sought after areas in Atlanta! Just off Ponce De Leon and less than two miles from 75/85, it provides easy access in and around the city. This location is known for countless walkable options for dining, shopping, and entertainment throughout Virginia Highlands, Morningside, Old Fourth Ward & Inman Park such as Ponce City Market, Piedmont Park, and The Atlanta BeltLine.

This top floor, corner unit features gorgeous hardwoods throughout the living room and bedrooms, a spacious kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances, an open living room with a balcony, a sizable master bedroom with a walk-in closet, a large bathroom with plenty of countertop space and ceiling fans throughout. Community amenities include a courtyard pool with grill, dog park, bike storage, two off-street parking spaces and well maintained common areas. Rent includes water and trash.

Please note, this condo is not being rented furnished.

For more information, please contact:

Luke Shirah
The Highland Residential Group, LLC
770.853.1143
Luke@HighlandResidentialGroup.com

(RLNE5769956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 885 Briarcliff Rd NE Unit #35 have any available units?
885 Briarcliff Rd NE Unit #35 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 885 Briarcliff Rd NE Unit #35 have?
Some of 885 Briarcliff Rd NE Unit #35's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 885 Briarcliff Rd NE Unit #35 currently offering any rent specials?
885 Briarcliff Rd NE Unit #35 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 885 Briarcliff Rd NE Unit #35 pet-friendly?
Yes, 885 Briarcliff Rd NE Unit #35 is pet friendly.
Does 885 Briarcliff Rd NE Unit #35 offer parking?
Yes, 885 Briarcliff Rd NE Unit #35 offers parking.
Does 885 Briarcliff Rd NE Unit #35 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 885 Briarcliff Rd NE Unit #35 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 885 Briarcliff Rd NE Unit #35 have a pool?
Yes, 885 Briarcliff Rd NE Unit #35 has a pool.
Does 885 Briarcliff Rd NE Unit #35 have accessible units?
No, 885 Briarcliff Rd NE Unit #35 does not have accessible units.
Does 885 Briarcliff Rd NE Unit #35 have units with dishwashers?
No, 885 Briarcliff Rd NE Unit #35 does not have units with dishwashers.

