Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:06 AM

881 Memorial Dr

881 Memorial Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

881 Memorial Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Reynoldstown

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
elevator
gym
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Historic loft space in Hot Reynoldstown location!!! This one bedroom unit features amazing natural light, tons of storage and closet space, and multiple options for furniture arrangement. The kitchen is open to the living space and boasts solid surface countertops and stainless steel appliances. This building is within walking distance of restaurants, shopping and even directly across from the Beltline!! Complex offers a dog park, rooftop deck with grills and a fitness room. Can't beat this price!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 881 Memorial Dr have any available units?
881 Memorial Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 881 Memorial Dr have?
Some of 881 Memorial Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 881 Memorial Dr currently offering any rent specials?
881 Memorial Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 881 Memorial Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 881 Memorial Dr is pet friendly.
Does 881 Memorial Dr offer parking?
No, 881 Memorial Dr does not offer parking.
Does 881 Memorial Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 881 Memorial Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 881 Memorial Dr have a pool?
No, 881 Memorial Dr does not have a pool.
Does 881 Memorial Dr have accessible units?
No, 881 Memorial Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 881 Memorial Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 881 Memorial Dr has units with dishwashers.

