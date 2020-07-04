881 Memorial Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dog park elevator gym bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Historic loft space in Hot Reynoldstown location!!! This one bedroom unit features amazing natural light, tons of storage and closet space, and multiple options for furniture arrangement. The kitchen is open to the living space and boasts solid surface countertops and stainless steel appliances. This building is within walking distance of restaurants, shopping and even directly across from the Beltline!! Complex offers a dog park, rooftop deck with grills and a fitness room. Can't beat this price!