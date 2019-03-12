All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 87 Harwell Rd Unit: 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
87 Harwell Rd Unit: 4
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

87 Harwell Rd Unit: 4

87 Harwell Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

87 Harwell Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30311

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
This townhome is across the street from a library, recreation center and 5 miles from AUC colleges. Marta stop in 5 minutes walking. My place is very comfortable and cozy and artsy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87 Harwell Rd Unit: 4 have any available units?
87 Harwell Rd Unit: 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 87 Harwell Rd Unit: 4 currently offering any rent specials?
87 Harwell Rd Unit: 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87 Harwell Rd Unit: 4 pet-friendly?
No, 87 Harwell Rd Unit: 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 87 Harwell Rd Unit: 4 offer parking?
Yes, 87 Harwell Rd Unit: 4 offers parking.
Does 87 Harwell Rd Unit: 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 87 Harwell Rd Unit: 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 87 Harwell Rd Unit: 4 have a pool?
No, 87 Harwell Rd Unit: 4 does not have a pool.
Does 87 Harwell Rd Unit: 4 have accessible units?
No, 87 Harwell Rd Unit: 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 87 Harwell Rd Unit: 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 87 Harwell Rd Unit: 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 87 Harwell Rd Unit: 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 87 Harwell Rd Unit: 4 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

935M
935 Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Sidney at Morningside
1295 E Rock Springs Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Perimeter 31
31 Perimeter Ctr E
Atlanta, GA 30346
Providence of Northlake
2200 Ranchwood Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Newbergh ATL
761 Morosgo Drive Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30324
Park at the Marketplace
3725 Princeton Lakes Pkwy SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
The Columns at Vinings
1900 Tamarron Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Briarcliff Apartment Homes
7000 Briarcliff Gables Cir NE
Atlanta, GA 30329

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus