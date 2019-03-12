Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
87 Harwell Rd Unit: 4
87 Harwell Road Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
87 Harwell Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
This townhome is across the street from a library, recreation center and 5 miles from AUC colleges. Marta stop in 5 minutes walking. My place is very comfortable and cozy and artsy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 87 Harwell Rd Unit: 4 have any available units?
87 Harwell Rd Unit: 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 87 Harwell Rd Unit: 4 currently offering any rent specials?
87 Harwell Rd Unit: 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87 Harwell Rd Unit: 4 pet-friendly?
No, 87 Harwell Rd Unit: 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 87 Harwell Rd Unit: 4 offer parking?
Yes, 87 Harwell Rd Unit: 4 offers parking.
Does 87 Harwell Rd Unit: 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 87 Harwell Rd Unit: 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 87 Harwell Rd Unit: 4 have a pool?
No, 87 Harwell Rd Unit: 4 does not have a pool.
Does 87 Harwell Rd Unit: 4 have accessible units?
No, 87 Harwell Rd Unit: 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 87 Harwell Rd Unit: 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 87 Harwell Rd Unit: 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 87 Harwell Rd Unit: 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 87 Harwell Rd Unit: 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
