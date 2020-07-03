Amenities

3 Bed 1 Bath Bungalow Near the BetlLine!! - Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1031482



Enjoy this quiet 3 Bed Room 1 bath Bungalow in the Hot West End Area. Just a short walk to the BeltLine. This home sits on 1/4 ac lot, it comes with new bathroom upgrades, Harwood flooring throughout, spacious rooms and a large back yard for family functions. Come visit our home today and Apply now for this home will not last long!



To Apply:



Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application Fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.



Rental Qualifications:



Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount (Please note: Child Support will not be accepted as verifiable income.)

No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.

No open bankruptcies

Minimum Credit Score 550

Deposits vary dependent on applicants' application, however, the minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.

If you have pets, there is a $350 - $500 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.

The approval process is based on the most qualified applicant



Section 8 Qualifications:

Minimum Credit Score of 550

Minimum Income Requirement 1200

No evictions or felonies within the past 5 years

No open judgments/Money owed to the previous landlord



For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p



We do not advertise on Craigslist. 834 Atwood St. SW is currently being rented for $1150/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies



(RLNE5182560)