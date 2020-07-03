All apartments in Atlanta
834 Atwood St. SW
834 Atwood St. SW

834 Atwood Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

834 Atwood Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Oakland City

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
3 Bed 1 Bath Bungalow Near the BetlLine!! - Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1031482

Enjoy this quiet 3 Bed Room 1 bath Bungalow in the Hot West End Area. Just a short walk to the BeltLine. This home sits on 1/4 ac lot, it comes with new bathroom upgrades, Harwood flooring throughout, spacious rooms and a large back yard for family functions. Come visit our home today and Apply now for this home will not last long!

To Apply:

Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application Fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:

Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount (Please note: Child Support will not be accepted as verifiable income.)
No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
No open bankruptcies
Minimum Credit Score 550
Deposits vary dependent on applicants' application, however, the minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
If you have pets, there is a $350 - $500 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.
The approval process is based on the most qualified applicant

Section 8 Qualifications:
Minimum Credit Score of 550
Minimum Income Requirement 1200
No evictions or felonies within the past 5 years
No open judgments/Money owed to the previous landlord

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 834 Atwood St. SW is currently being rented for $1150/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies

(RLNE5182560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 834 Atwood St. SW have any available units?
834 Atwood St. SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 834 Atwood St. SW currently offering any rent specials?
834 Atwood St. SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 834 Atwood St. SW pet-friendly?
No, 834 Atwood St. SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 834 Atwood St. SW offer parking?
No, 834 Atwood St. SW does not offer parking.
Does 834 Atwood St. SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 834 Atwood St. SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 834 Atwood St. SW have a pool?
No, 834 Atwood St. SW does not have a pool.
Does 834 Atwood St. SW have accessible units?
No, 834 Atwood St. SW does not have accessible units.
Does 834 Atwood St. SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 834 Atwood St. SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 834 Atwood St. SW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 834 Atwood St. SW has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
