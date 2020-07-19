83 Adrian Place NW

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Popular gated Buckhead location just minutes from downtown and the heart of Buckhead! This is a top floor unit with an updated kitchen with tile backsplash and stacked washer and dryer and fridge included. Separate dining room off the kitchen with bay window. Hardwood floors throughout the home including the sunroom. Plenty of storage in the unit and built-in closet shelving in both bedrooms. Lease includes use of all pools and tennis courts. Golf and exercise facility available for extra fee. Restaurant on site. THIS UNIT IS NOT APPROVED FOR HOUSING VOUCHERS.