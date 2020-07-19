All apartments in Atlanta
83 Adrian Place NW

83 Adrian Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

83 Adrian Place Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30327
Cross Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Popular gated Buckhead location just minutes from downtown and the heart of Buckhead! This is a top floor unit with an updated kitchen with tile backsplash and stacked washer and dryer and fridge included. Separate dining room off the kitchen with bay window. Hardwood floors throughout the home including the sunroom. Plenty of storage in the unit and built-in closet shelving in both bedrooms. Lease includes use of all pools and tennis courts. Golf and exercise facility available for extra fee. Restaurant on site. THIS UNIT IS NOT APPROVED FOR HOUSING VOUCHERS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 Adrian Place NW have any available units?
83 Adrian Place NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 83 Adrian Place NW have?
Some of 83 Adrian Place NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 Adrian Place NW currently offering any rent specials?
83 Adrian Place NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 Adrian Place NW pet-friendly?
No, 83 Adrian Place NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 83 Adrian Place NW offer parking?
No, 83 Adrian Place NW does not offer parking.
Does 83 Adrian Place NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 83 Adrian Place NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 Adrian Place NW have a pool?
Yes, 83 Adrian Place NW has a pool.
Does 83 Adrian Place NW have accessible units?
No, 83 Adrian Place NW does not have accessible units.
Does 83 Adrian Place NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 83 Adrian Place NW has units with dishwashers.
