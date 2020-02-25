All apartments in Atlanta
824 Greenwood Ave NE 6
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

824 Greenwood Ave NE 6

824 Greenwood Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

824 Greenwood Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unit 6 Available 05/05/20 1-1 in the heart of Virginia Highlands - Property Id: 266682

MOVE IN SPECIAL: Move in between May 5 and May 16, the rest of May will be free and June will only be $1300.

Owner pays water, sewer, trash, pest. Tenant pays gas and power. Willing to sign 12+ month lease. Pets are allowed for a one-time pet fee ($300).

Heart of Virginia Highlands. Access to a shared basement for additional storage. End unit with lots of windows. Nest thermostat controlled. 1 assigned parking spot included. Laundry in unit.

10 minute walk to Virginia Highland bars and nightlife, 10 minute walk to the Atlanta BeltLine (with easy access to Ponce City Market, Trader Joe's, Kroger, and Piedmont Park). Close to multiple MARTA bus stations.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266682
Property Id 266682

(RLNE5724156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 Greenwood Ave NE 6 have any available units?
824 Greenwood Ave NE 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 824 Greenwood Ave NE 6 have?
Some of 824 Greenwood Ave NE 6's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 Greenwood Ave NE 6 currently offering any rent specials?
824 Greenwood Ave NE 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 Greenwood Ave NE 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 824 Greenwood Ave NE 6 is pet friendly.
Does 824 Greenwood Ave NE 6 offer parking?
Yes, 824 Greenwood Ave NE 6 offers parking.
Does 824 Greenwood Ave NE 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 824 Greenwood Ave NE 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 Greenwood Ave NE 6 have a pool?
No, 824 Greenwood Ave NE 6 does not have a pool.
Does 824 Greenwood Ave NE 6 have accessible units?
No, 824 Greenwood Ave NE 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 824 Greenwood Ave NE 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 824 Greenwood Ave NE 6 has units with dishwashers.

