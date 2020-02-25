824 Greenwood Ave NE 6

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Unit 6 Available 05/05/20 1-1 in the heart of Virginia Highlands - Property Id: 266682



MOVE IN SPECIAL: Move in between May 5 and May 16, the rest of May will be free and June will only be $1300.



Owner pays water, sewer, trash, pest. Tenant pays gas and power. Willing to sign 12+ month lease. Pets are allowed for a one-time pet fee ($300).



Heart of Virginia Highlands. Access to a shared basement for additional storage. End unit with lots of windows. Nest thermostat controlled. 1 assigned parking spot included. Laundry in unit.



10 minute walk to Virginia Highland bars and nightlife, 10 minute walk to the Atlanta BeltLine (with easy access to Ponce City Market, Trader Joe's, Kroger, and Piedmont Park). Close to multiple MARTA bus stations.

