785 Ashland Avenue North East

Best Inman Park Location! Walk to shops, dining, and All Intown Festivities. Walk to the Beltline and Krog Street Market. Spacious 1 Bedroom Loft, 1 Bath in a Triplex. Lots of natural light w/ skylights and large windows. Hardwood floors throughout. Carpet upstairs in bedroom. Open main level w/ 2 story ceilings. Open Kitchen and living space. Full bath on main level. Spacious Bedroom on upper level is lofty w/ lots of natural light. Walk-in closet. No washer/dryer hookup. On street parking. Backyard is common space for all 3 units. Don't miss this great space in a popular location! TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT NOW! Please call 404-800-3130. Agent: Krystle Alexander