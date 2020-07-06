All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 785 Ashland Avenue North East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
785 Ashland Avenue North East
Last updated February 22 2020 at 4:06 PM

785 Ashland Avenue North East

785 Ashland Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Inman Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

785 Ashland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Inman Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Best Inman Park Location! Walk to shops, dining, and All Intown Festivities. Walk to the Beltline and Krog Street Market. Spacious 1 Bedroom Loft, 1 Bath in a Triplex. Lots of natural light w/ skylights and large windows. Hardwood floors throughout. Carpet upstairs in bedroom. Open main level w/ 2 story ceilings. Open Kitchen and living space. Full bath on main level. Spacious Bedroom on upper level is lofty w/ lots of natural light. Walk-in closet. No washer/dryer hookup. On street parking. Backyard is common space for all 3 units. Don't miss this great space in a popular location! TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT NOW! Please call 404-800-3130. Agent: Krystle Alexander

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 785 Ashland Avenue North East have any available units?
785 Ashland Avenue North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 785 Ashland Avenue North East have?
Some of 785 Ashland Avenue North East's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 785 Ashland Avenue North East currently offering any rent specials?
785 Ashland Avenue North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 785 Ashland Avenue North East pet-friendly?
No, 785 Ashland Avenue North East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 785 Ashland Avenue North East offer parking?
No, 785 Ashland Avenue North East does not offer parking.
Does 785 Ashland Avenue North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 785 Ashland Avenue North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 785 Ashland Avenue North East have a pool?
No, 785 Ashland Avenue North East does not have a pool.
Does 785 Ashland Avenue North East have accessible units?
No, 785 Ashland Avenue North East does not have accessible units.
Does 785 Ashland Avenue North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 785 Ashland Avenue North East does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana on Main
508 Main St NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Alexan on 8th
880 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Hanover Buckhead Village
3150 Roswell Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Park at Abernathy Square
6925 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30328
The Local on 14th
455 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Walton Vinings
4949 Oakdale Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30080
32 Hundred Lenox
3200 Lenox Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
One Sovereign Place
4883 Roswell Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus