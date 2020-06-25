762 Winton Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cb18a3d04f ---- This home is move in ready! Walk to the Beltline, The Beacon retail development, Grant Park, Zoo Atlanta, rent includes Washer/Dryer with quartz folding table and cabinets, SS appliances , Luxury Vinyl floors in all bed NO CARPET, Smart Tubes for TV, ceiling fans in bedrooms, Upgrade sink 1/2 bath, refrigerator, Recessed lights Fm room, cat 5 in bedrooms, Bench in master shower, nook in 2nd bath shower and more! Newly developed community will have numerous parks and trails, pavilion with water feature, outdoor BBQ area. Home is only 2 years old! This home won\'t last long! **NOT CERTIFIED FOR THE HOUSING VOUCHER PROGRAM! **Please confirm your scheduled viewing with Stephanie, text at: 770-431-4633