Last updated June 8 2019 at 9:56 PM

762 Winton Way

762 Winton Way · No Longer Available
Location

762 Winton Way, Atlanta, GA 30312
Boulevard Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cb18a3d04f ---- This home is move in ready! Walk to the Beltline, The Beacon retail development, Grant Park, Zoo Atlanta, rent includes Washer/Dryer with quartz folding table and cabinets, SS appliances , Luxury Vinyl floors in all bed NO CARPET, Smart Tubes for TV, ceiling fans in bedrooms, Upgrade sink 1/2 bath, refrigerator, Recessed lights Fm room, cat 5 in bedrooms, Bench in master shower, nook in 2nd bath shower and more! Newly developed community will have numerous parks and trails, pavilion with water feature, outdoor BBQ area. Home is only 2 years old! This home won\'t last long! **NOT CERTIFIED FOR THE HOUSING VOUCHER PROGRAM! **Please confirm your scheduled viewing with Stephanie, text at: 770-431-4633

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 762 Winton Way have any available units?
762 Winton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 762 Winton Way have?
Some of 762 Winton Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 762 Winton Way currently offering any rent specials?
762 Winton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 762 Winton Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 762 Winton Way is pet friendly.
Does 762 Winton Way offer parking?
No, 762 Winton Way does not offer parking.
Does 762 Winton Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 762 Winton Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 762 Winton Way have a pool?
No, 762 Winton Way does not have a pool.
Does 762 Winton Way have accessible units?
No, 762 Winton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 762 Winton Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 762 Winton Way does not have units with dishwashers.
