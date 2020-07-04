All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 744 E Paces Ferry Road NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
744 E Paces Ferry Road NE
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:06 PM

744 E Paces Ferry Road NE

744 E Paces Ferry Rd NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

744 E Paces Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This one is special! Available June 5, 2019. The perfect rental home in coveted Peachtree Park! Renovated Three Bedroom/2 Bath Bungalow! Huge 4 Car Garage is a plus. Move-in ready! Two Master BR closets. Home has new kitchen + new windows + new HVAC system. Flat fenced backyard. The perfect location! Walk to Lenox Square, restaurants, and the neighborhood park. Easy access to main roads/highways. Non-smokers, Pet friendly for certain breeds. Owner managed. Seasonal landscaping and Lawn care is included in lease amount and managed by the Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 744 E Paces Ferry Road NE have any available units?
744 E Paces Ferry Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 744 E Paces Ferry Road NE have?
Some of 744 E Paces Ferry Road NE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 744 E Paces Ferry Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
744 E Paces Ferry Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 744 E Paces Ferry Road NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 744 E Paces Ferry Road NE is pet friendly.
Does 744 E Paces Ferry Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 744 E Paces Ferry Road NE offers parking.
Does 744 E Paces Ferry Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 744 E Paces Ferry Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 744 E Paces Ferry Road NE have a pool?
No, 744 E Paces Ferry Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 744 E Paces Ferry Road NE have accessible units?
No, 744 E Paces Ferry Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 744 E Paces Ferry Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 744 E Paces Ferry Road NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Byron
549 Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30303
Buckhead 960
960 E Paces Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Highland Walk
701 Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Mezzo Apartment Homes
2171 Peachtree Road NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Cyan on Peachtree
3380 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Radius Sandy Springs
7700 Colquitt Rd
Atlanta, GA 30350
The Life at Greenbriar
2909 Campbellton Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30311

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus