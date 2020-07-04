744 E Paces Ferry Road NE

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This one is special! Available June 5, 2019. The perfect rental home in coveted Peachtree Park! Renovated Three Bedroom/2 Bath Bungalow! Huge 4 Car Garage is a plus. Move-in ready! Two Master BR closets. Home has new kitchen + new windows + new HVAC system. Flat fenced backyard. The perfect location! Walk to Lenox Square, restaurants, and the neighborhood park. Easy access to main roads/highways. Non-smokers, Pet friendly for certain breeds. Owner managed. Seasonal landscaping and Lawn care is included in lease amount and managed by the Landlord.