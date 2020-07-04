744 E Paces Ferry Road NE

Amenities
This one is special! Available June 5, 2019. The perfect rental home in coveted Peachtree Park! Renovated Three Bedroom/2 Bath Bungalow! Huge 4 Car Garage is a plus. Move-in ready! Two Master BR closets. Home has new kitchen + new windows + new HVAC system. Flat fenced backyard. The perfect location! Walk to Lenox Square, restaurants, and the neighborhood park. Easy access to main roads/highways. Non-smokers, Pet friendly for certain breeds. Owner managed. Seasonal landscaping and Lawn care is included in lease amount and managed by the Landlord.