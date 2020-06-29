All apartments in Atlanta
740 Cooper Street Southwest
Last updated March 4 2020 at 6:41 PM

740 Cooper Street Southwest

740 Cooper Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

740 Cooper Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Mechanicsville

Amenities

recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This unit is a SHOW STOPPER! Newly renovated, stove, microwave,and fridge included. Enjoy the spacious kitchen, closets, and cozy rooms. Do not miss this opportunity and come check it out today!

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1229776?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $990, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $990, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 Cooper Street Southwest have any available units?
740 Cooper Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 740 Cooper Street Southwest have?
Some of 740 Cooper Street Southwest's amenities include recently renovated, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 Cooper Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
740 Cooper Street Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 Cooper Street Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 740 Cooper Street Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 740 Cooper Street Southwest offer parking?
No, 740 Cooper Street Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 740 Cooper Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 740 Cooper Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 Cooper Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 740 Cooper Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 740 Cooper Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 740 Cooper Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 740 Cooper Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 740 Cooper Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
