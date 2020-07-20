All apartments in Atlanta
736 Prince Place NW
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:06 AM

736 Prince Place NW

736 Prince Pl NW · No Longer Available
Atlanta
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

736 Prince Pl NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Center Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Cul de sac home offers lots of space. Private master with on-suite bath located on the lower garage level. Four bedrooms on top floor with full bath. This home offers plenty of day light. Breakfast room / kitchen combo with open family room floor plan and bath. Washer/Dryer off kitchen, with walk in pantry. Relax on second floor deck that opens from Family room. Access to MARTA and only minutes from Downtown. One car garage parking and two car driveway. parking.

Tenant pays all utilities, renter insurance required, yearly lease negotiable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 736 Prince Place NW have any available units?
736 Prince Place NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 736 Prince Place NW have?
Some of 736 Prince Place NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 736 Prince Place NW currently offering any rent specials?
736 Prince Place NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 736 Prince Place NW pet-friendly?
No, 736 Prince Place NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 736 Prince Place NW offer parking?
Yes, 736 Prince Place NW offers parking.
Does 736 Prince Place NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 736 Prince Place NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 736 Prince Place NW have a pool?
No, 736 Prince Place NW does not have a pool.
Does 736 Prince Place NW have accessible units?
No, 736 Prince Place NW does not have accessible units.
Does 736 Prince Place NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 736 Prince Place NW has units with dishwashers.
