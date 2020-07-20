736 Prince Place NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Cul de sac home offers lots of space. Private master with on-suite bath located on the lower garage level. Four bedrooms on top floor with full bath. This home offers plenty of day light. Breakfast room / kitchen combo with open family room floor plan and bath. Washer/Dryer off kitchen, with walk in pantry. Relax on second floor deck that opens from Family room. Access to MARTA and only minutes from Downtown. One car garage parking and two car driveway. parking.



Tenant pays all utilities, renter insurance required, yearly lease negotiable