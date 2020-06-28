All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:28 PM

715 Tara Circle SE

715 Tara Circle Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

715 Tara Circle Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30354
South River Gardens

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**AVAILABLE NOW** *2ND MONTH FREE W/13 MONTH LEASE** Highly sought after location in Atlanta, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Tenant is responsible for all utilities* *Renter's insurance is required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Tara Circle SE have any available units?
715 Tara Circle SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 Tara Circle SE have?
Some of 715 Tara Circle SE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Tara Circle SE currently offering any rent specials?
715 Tara Circle SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Tara Circle SE pet-friendly?
No, 715 Tara Circle SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 715 Tara Circle SE offer parking?
Yes, 715 Tara Circle SE offers parking.
Does 715 Tara Circle SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Tara Circle SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Tara Circle SE have a pool?
No, 715 Tara Circle SE does not have a pool.
Does 715 Tara Circle SE have accessible units?
No, 715 Tara Circle SE does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Tara Circle SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 Tara Circle SE has units with dishwashers.
