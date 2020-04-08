All apartments in Atlanta
712 Highland Ave NE Apt 3
Last updated March 3 2020 at 8:55 AM

712 Highland Ave NE Apt 3

712 Highland Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

712 Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

Shown by appointment only. Available for new tenants mid March. This recently renovated unit is packed with the latest design elements, sure to put a smile on your face and a spring in your walk as you stroll to the many restaurants and shops in near by Inman Park and Old Fourth Ward neighborhoods. Kitchen features granite countertops, new freezer bottom refrigerator with drawer compartments, gas stovetop, convection counterop oven, extra large, deep stainless steel sink and LG washer/dryer combo. New tiled bath features ceramic tiled shower with glass tiled accents and rain shower head and sprayer. Tankless water heater. The garden waterfall feature brings a bit of tranquility on your entrance into the building. Street parking. Cats are allowed with $350 half refundable pet deposit/half non refundable pet fee. No dogs. Rent includes lawn care, water, sewer and garbage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 712 Highland Ave NE Apt 3 have any available units?
712 Highland Ave NE Apt 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 712 Highland Ave NE Apt 3 have?
Some of 712 Highland Ave NE Apt 3's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 Highland Ave NE Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
712 Highland Ave NE Apt 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Highland Ave NE Apt 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 712 Highland Ave NE Apt 3 is pet friendly.
Does 712 Highland Ave NE Apt 3 offer parking?
No, 712 Highland Ave NE Apt 3 does not offer parking.
Does 712 Highland Ave NE Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 712 Highland Ave NE Apt 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Highland Ave NE Apt 3 have a pool?
No, 712 Highland Ave NE Apt 3 does not have a pool.
Does 712 Highland Ave NE Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 712 Highland Ave NE Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Highland Ave NE Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 Highland Ave NE Apt 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

