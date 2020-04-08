712 Highland Ave NE Apt 3.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Shown by appointment only. Available for new tenants mid March. This recently renovated unit is packed with the latest design elements, sure to put a smile on your face and a spring in your walk as you stroll to the many restaurants and shops in near by Inman Park and Old Fourth Ward neighborhoods. Kitchen features granite countertops, new freezer bottom refrigerator with drawer compartments, gas stovetop, convection counterop oven, extra large, deep stainless steel sink and LG washer/dryer combo. New tiled bath features ceramic tiled shower with glass tiled accents and rain shower head and sprayer. Tankless water heater. The garden waterfall feature brings a bit of tranquility on your entrance into the building. Street parking. Cats are allowed with $350 half refundable pet deposit/half non refundable pet fee. No dogs. Rent includes lawn care, water, sewer and garbage.