693 Myrtle Street NE

During this time of Covid-19, it is important to note this Garden level 1 bedrm apt has private Entrance with your own back deck and entry garden. This apartment is in a historic building on one of Midtowns treelined streets in the garden district; furnished & with all util included for this NONSMOKING PROPERTY. Avail. month to month; Eat-in kitchen w/granite countertops, dishwasher, double sinks, plenty of cabinets, pantry for dishes and brooms. Recessed lighting, beautiful bathroom with tile shower & washer/dryer. Bedroom is carpeted with queen firm plush bed.