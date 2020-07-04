All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 693 Myrtle Street NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
693 Myrtle Street NE
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:00 AM

693 Myrtle Street NE

693 Myrtle Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Midtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

693 Myrtle Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
During this time of Covid-19, it is important to note this Garden level 1 bedrm apt has private Entrance with your own back deck and entry garden. This apartment is in a historic building on one of Midtowns treelined streets in the garden district; furnished & with all util included for this NONSMOKING PROPERTY. Avail. month to month; Eat-in kitchen w/granite countertops, dishwasher, double sinks, plenty of cabinets, pantry for dishes and brooms. Recessed lighting, beautiful bathroom with tile shower & washer/dryer. Bedroom is carpeted with queen firm plush bed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 693 Myrtle Street NE have any available units?
693 Myrtle Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 693 Myrtle Street NE have?
Some of 693 Myrtle Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 693 Myrtle Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
693 Myrtle Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 693 Myrtle Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 693 Myrtle Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 693 Myrtle Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 693 Myrtle Street NE offers parking.
Does 693 Myrtle Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 693 Myrtle Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 693 Myrtle Street NE have a pool?
No, 693 Myrtle Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 693 Myrtle Street NE have accessible units?
No, 693 Myrtle Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 693 Myrtle Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 693 Myrtle Street NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morningside Courts
594 Wimbledon Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Atlantic Briarcliff Apartment Homes
1901 Briarcliff Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S
Atlanta, GA 30341
Stadium Walk
4501 Circle 75 Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30339
AMLI Buckhead
3450 Roxboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
The Prato at Midtown
400 Central Park Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Arium Dunwoody
10 Gentrys Walk
Atlanta, GA 30341
Capitol Gateway
89 Woodward Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30312

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus