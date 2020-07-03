All apartments in Atlanta
675 Metropolitan Pkwy
675 Metropolitan Pkwy

675 Metropolitan Parkway Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

675 Metropolitan Parkway Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Adair Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The Metropolitan Business and Arts District has been transformed from an antiquated warehouse complex into an arts community and center for commercial, performing and visual arts focusing on art studios, galleries, and workshops.

The owners designed a plan to build affordable lofts, work studios, commercial artist spaces, art galleries, and warehouse space within the buildings while preserving their historic and architectural significance.Our spaces offer a great location for your business. Our location is conveniently within walking distance from a MARTA Bus Line, MARTA Train Station, Eateries, Convenience Stores, Gas Stations, West End Mall, Financial institutions within walking distance. We are minutes from the city, easy access to all of Atlanta's major interstates, and within 20 minutes from the Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 675 Metropolitan Pkwy have any available units?
675 Metropolitan Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 675 Metropolitan Pkwy have?
Some of 675 Metropolitan Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 675 Metropolitan Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
675 Metropolitan Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 675 Metropolitan Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 675 Metropolitan Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 675 Metropolitan Pkwy offer parking?
No, 675 Metropolitan Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 675 Metropolitan Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 675 Metropolitan Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 675 Metropolitan Pkwy have a pool?
No, 675 Metropolitan Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 675 Metropolitan Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 675 Metropolitan Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 675 Metropolitan Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 675 Metropolitan Pkwy has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
