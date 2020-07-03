675 Metropolitan Pkwy

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The Metropolitan Business and Arts District has been transformed from an antiquated warehouse complex into an arts community and center for commercial, performing and visual arts focusing on art studios, galleries, and workshops.



The owners designed a plan to build affordable lofts, work studios, commercial artist spaces, art galleries, and warehouse space within the buildings while preserving their historic and architectural significance.Our spaces offer a great location for your business. Our location is conveniently within walking distance from a MARTA Bus Line, MARTA Train Station, Eateries, Convenience Stores, Gas Stations, West End Mall, Financial institutions within walking distance. We are minutes from the city, easy access to all of Atlanta's major interstates, and within 20 minutes from the Airport.