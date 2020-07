Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Great one level all brick bungalow in the heart of Poncey-Highland. Hardwood floors, new kitchen appliances with newer washer/dryer. Great neighborhood walkable to Ponce City Market, Beltline, Freedom Park, shops, restaurants, Va-Hi, entertainment and so much more. Convenient to interstate, Downtown, Midtown, Emory and more. Won't last long so don't miss out! Can see interior shots @ FMLS#6010459 of adjacent unit in duplex.