Last updated May 28 2020 at 12:46 AM

588 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue North East

588 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue Northeast · (404) 400-6197
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

588 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Old Fourth Ward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home located near the Beltline. Walk to Ponce City Market, Highland Corridor, Krog Street Market and Inman Park! The two story home has an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and eat-in kitchen, open floor plan with a large living room, hardwood flooring and more! Upstairs has the master bedroom with en suite bathroom which has a freestanding shower. Additional two bedrooms with full hall bathroom. three spacious bedrooms and two baths. Enjoy a cup of coffee on your private balcony! Two car garage & room for storage. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 588 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue North East have any available units?
588 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue North East has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 588 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue North East have?
Some of 588 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue North East's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 588 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue North East currently offering any rent specials?
588 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue North East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 588 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue North East pet-friendly?
No, 588 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue North East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 588 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue North East offer parking?
Yes, 588 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue North East does offer parking.
Does 588 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 588 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 588 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue North East have a pool?
Yes, 588 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue North East has a pool.
Does 588 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue North East have accessible units?
No, 588 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue North East does not have accessible units.
Does 588 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 588 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue North East does not have units with dishwashers.
