588 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue North East

Beautiful home located near the Beltline. Walk to Ponce City Market, Highland Corridor, Krog Street Market and Inman Park! The two story home has an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and eat-in kitchen, open floor plan with a large living room, hardwood flooring and more! Upstairs has the master bedroom with en suite bathroom which has a freestanding shower. Additional two bedrooms with full hall bathroom. three spacious bedrooms and two baths. Enjoy a cup of coffee on your private balcony! Two car garage & room for storage. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour!