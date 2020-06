Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities

This is a lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home located minutes from the West End, Downtown, the Airport, and adjacent to the Beltline.



Living Room with Decorative Fireplace

Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and Eating Area

Washer/Dryer Hookups

3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths; including the Master Bedroom with Private Bath.



Lots of Storage throughout.

Off Street Parking

Front Porch

Central Heating and Cooling