Last updated May 19 2020 at 2:40 AM

57 Rumson Way NE

57 Rumson Way Northeast · (404) 660-9200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

57 Rumson Way Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Garden Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2813 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Absolutely charming and beautiful home in popular and convenient Garden Hills! In the heart of Buckhead and within walking distance of shopping, restaurants and schools. 10' Ceilings on main, hardwoods throughout and lots of natural light. Gourmet Kitchen with 6-burner Wolf range, Wolf Convection/Steam oven, farmhouse sink, island, wine cooler, marble tops and back splash, custom cabinetry, lighted glass front cabinets and built-in seating! Convenient Mudroom/Drop Zone off Kitchen leading from driveway. Dining Room for your largest gatherings opens to the screened

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Rumson Way NE have any available units?
57 Rumson Way NE has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 57 Rumson Way NE have?
Some of 57 Rumson Way NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Rumson Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
57 Rumson Way NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Rumson Way NE pet-friendly?
No, 57 Rumson Way NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 57 Rumson Way NE offer parking?
Yes, 57 Rumson Way NE does offer parking.
Does 57 Rumson Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 Rumson Way NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Rumson Way NE have a pool?
No, 57 Rumson Way NE does not have a pool.
Does 57 Rumson Way NE have accessible units?
No, 57 Rumson Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Rumson Way NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 57 Rumson Way NE has units with dishwashers.
