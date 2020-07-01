All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 7 2020 at 4:35 AM

5 Gertrude Pl

5 Gertrude Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5 Gertrude Place Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Grove Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
sauna
FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL! Stunning separate in-law suite including full kitchen, living room, bedroom and full bathroom over the new 2 car garage. SEXY RENOVATION with features seen in much higher priced homes. Living room features a cozy fireplace & recessed lighting in grand VAULTED CEILING W/ EXPOSED BEAMS. Kitchen features new white cabinets, granite countertops, 4 pc SS appliance package with farmhouse sink & elegant vent hood over the island. Master bedroom retreat w/ vaulted ceiling, recessed lighting, HW floors, walk-in custom his & hers closets & en suite bathroom featuring a beautiful rain-head shower/sauna.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Gertrude Pl have any available units?
5 Gertrude Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Gertrude Pl have?
Some of 5 Gertrude Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Gertrude Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5 Gertrude Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Gertrude Pl pet-friendly?
No, 5 Gertrude Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 5 Gertrude Pl offer parking?
Yes, 5 Gertrude Pl offers parking.
Does 5 Gertrude Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Gertrude Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Gertrude Pl have a pool?
No, 5 Gertrude Pl does not have a pool.
Does 5 Gertrude Pl have accessible units?
No, 5 Gertrude Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Gertrude Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Gertrude Pl has units with dishwashers.

