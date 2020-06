Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath + den directly across from the new Beltline and park! Brand new bathrooms, large living space with separate dinging room, cozy den with tons of light, and large basement w/ storage plus garage. Plantation shutters throughout, new lighting fixtures, and fresh paint! The backyard is fenced-in with plenty of space and access to Overbrook Dr. This is the perfect rental in Collier Hills!