452 Euclid Ter
Last updated August 24 2019 at 3:19 AM

452 Euclid Ter

452 Euclid Terrace Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

452 Euclid Terrace Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Candler Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful Craftsman Bungalow! Offering a gorgeous blend of Historic Charm and Modern Amenities, this Bright and Airy Home delivers Magazine-Worthy Interiors throughout. Plantation Shutters and Hardwood Floors greet you in the Fireside Family Room with Built-Ins and adjoining Screened Porch. A Formal Dining Room peers into a stunning Chef's Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Breakfast Bar. Finished Upper Level with Flex Space. Embrace the Outdoors in the Fully-Fenced Backyard with Brick Patio. Steps to Candler Park and dozens of Shops and Restaurants in Little 5 Points. Available Furnished or Unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 452 Euclid Ter have any available units?
452 Euclid Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 452 Euclid Ter have?
Some of 452 Euclid Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 452 Euclid Ter currently offering any rent specials?
452 Euclid Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 452 Euclid Ter pet-friendly?
No, 452 Euclid Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 452 Euclid Ter offer parking?
No, 452 Euclid Ter does not offer parking.
Does 452 Euclid Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 452 Euclid Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 452 Euclid Ter have a pool?
No, 452 Euclid Ter does not have a pool.
Does 452 Euclid Ter have accessible units?
No, 452 Euclid Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 452 Euclid Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 452 Euclid Ter has units with dishwashers.
