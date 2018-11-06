452 Euclid Ter

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful Craftsman Bungalow! Offering a gorgeous blend of Historic Charm and Modern Amenities, this Bright and Airy Home delivers Magazine-Worthy Interiors throughout. Plantation Shutters and Hardwood Floors greet you in the Fireside Family Room with Built-Ins and adjoining Screened Porch. A Formal Dining Room peers into a stunning Chef's Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Breakfast Bar. Finished Upper Level with Flex Space. Embrace the Outdoors in the Fully-Fenced Backyard with Brick Patio. Steps to Candler Park and dozens of Shops and Restaurants in Little 5 Points. Available Furnished or Unfurnished.