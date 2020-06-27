415 McGill Park Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

Amazing Midtown rental – you will not find anything else like this! 2 large bedrooms and 2 oversized bathrooms. Both bedrooms feature walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings. Granite kitchen and bathrooms featuring custom cabinetry. Hardwood floors as well as imported slate tiles in the bathrooms. Lots of amenities including, pool, gym, clubhouse, nature walk. All of this only minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, midtown/downtown businesses, the Beltline, Ponce City Market and Piedmont Park! Plenty of parking in a gated community.