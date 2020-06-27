All apartments in Atlanta
Location

415 Mcgill Park Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Amazing Midtown rental – you will not find anything else like this! 2 large bedrooms and 2 oversized bathrooms. Both bedrooms feature walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings. Granite kitchen and bathrooms featuring custom cabinetry. Hardwood floors as well as imported slate tiles in the bathrooms. Lots of amenities including, pool, gym, clubhouse, nature walk. All of this only minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, midtown/downtown businesses, the Beltline, Ponce City Market and Piedmont Park! Plenty of parking in a gated community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 McGill Park Ave have any available units?
415 McGill Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 McGill Park Ave have?
Some of 415 McGill Park Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 McGill Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
415 McGill Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 McGill Park Ave pet-friendly?
No, 415 McGill Park Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 415 McGill Park Ave offer parking?
Yes, 415 McGill Park Ave offers parking.
Does 415 McGill Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 McGill Park Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 McGill Park Ave have a pool?
Yes, 415 McGill Park Ave has a pool.
Does 415 McGill Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 415 McGill Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 415 McGill Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 McGill Park Ave has units with dishwashers.
