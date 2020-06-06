All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 16 2019 at 6:05 AM

411 Florida Avenue SE

411 Florida Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

411 Florida Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Ormewood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Well-Maintained Brick Bungalow with Large Fenced Yard in North Ormewood Park. Walkable to Restaurants and Shopping in Ormewood Park Village, East Atlanta Village & the Beltline. This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home Features Hardwood Floors, Separate Dining Room, Tall Ceilings, & Abundant Outdoor Space Including a Detached Garage with Room for a Studio/Workshop. Kitchen has a New Gas Range, Microwave Vent Hood & Dishwasher. Rear Patio is Surrounded by Built-In Planters in the Fenced-In Backyard with Room to Grow! The Sunroom is Perfect for Use as a Den/Office. Pets Allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

