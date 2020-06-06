411 Florida Avenue SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Well-Maintained Brick Bungalow with Large Fenced Yard in North Ormewood Park. Walkable to Restaurants and Shopping in Ormewood Park Village, East Atlanta Village & the Beltline. This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home Features Hardwood Floors, Separate Dining Room, Tall Ceilings, & Abundant Outdoor Space Including a Detached Garage with Room for a Studio/Workshop. Kitchen has a New Gas Range, Microwave Vent Hood & Dishwasher. Rear Patio is Surrounded by Built-In Planters in the Fenced-In Backyard with Room to Grow! The Sunroom is Perfect for Use as a Den/Office. Pets Allowed.