All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 4090 Chastain Park Court North East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
4090 Chastain Park Court North East
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:49 PM

4090 Chastain Park Court North East

4090 Chastain Park Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4090 Chastain Park Court Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30342
East Chastain Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
OCCUPIED! APPOINTMENT ONLY! Cozy and Charming 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in Awesome Chastain location! Water, sewer and trash fees are included with the rent! Also available furnished for an attractive price! This community offers an amazing location within minutes to Chastain Park (golf, tennis, concerts, jogging trails), restaurants, shopping, and more for such an affordable price. The condo has hardwood floors throughout. Open Kitchen w/ SS appliances. Living area with covered balcony and storage. Nest thermostat will stay! Water, Sewer and Alarm system included. Ground-level unit makes moving and shopping easy! 1 assigned parking spot. The community has a wonderful pool, club room and a fitness center. Please Call 404-609-1996 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM . THANK YOU! Agent Name: Catherine Rohde

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4090 Chastain Park Court North East have any available units?
4090 Chastain Park Court North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 4090 Chastain Park Court North East have?
Some of 4090 Chastain Park Court North East's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4090 Chastain Park Court North East currently offering any rent specials?
4090 Chastain Park Court North East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4090 Chastain Park Court North East pet-friendly?
No, 4090 Chastain Park Court North East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 4090 Chastain Park Court North East offer parking?
Yes, 4090 Chastain Park Court North East does offer parking.
Does 4090 Chastain Park Court North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4090 Chastain Park Court North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4090 Chastain Park Court North East have a pool?
Yes, 4090 Chastain Park Court North East has a pool.
Does 4090 Chastain Park Court North East have accessible units?
No, 4090 Chastain Park Court North East does not have accessible units.
Does 4090 Chastain Park Court North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 4090 Chastain Park Court North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Life at Marketplace
3390 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Avana on Main
508 Main St NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Kinstone River Apartment Homes
2550 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Alturas Embry Hills
3544 Old Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30340
Yoo on the Park
207 13th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Arium Brookhaven
1295 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Chatsworth Apartments
4700 N Hill Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30341
The Row at Twenty Sixth
225 26th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus