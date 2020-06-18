4090 Chastain Park Court North East

Amenities

OCCUPIED! APPOINTMENT ONLY! Cozy and Charming 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in Awesome Chastain location! Water, sewer and trash fees are included with the rent! Also available furnished for an attractive price! This community offers an amazing location within minutes to Chastain Park (golf, tennis, concerts, jogging trails), restaurants, shopping, and more for such an affordable price. The condo has hardwood floors throughout. Open Kitchen w/ SS appliances. Living area with covered balcony and storage. Nest thermostat will stay! Water, Sewer and Alarm system included. Ground-level unit makes moving and shopping easy! 1 assigned parking spot. The community has a wonderful pool, club room and a fitness center. Please Call 404-609-1996 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM . THANK YOU! Agent Name: Catherine Rohde