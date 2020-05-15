4023 Stovall Terrace NE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful renovated ranch on a quiet cul-de-sac street in North Buckhead on a large lot in top-ranked Sarah Smith Elem. Bright and open floor plan with a gorgeous new kitchen, quartz counters and stainless appliances open to great room, dining room and fantastic screened porch overlooking a picturesque yard with a flowing creek and private access to Nancy Creek Park. 4 bedrooms and 3 new full baths including custom master bath. Refinished hardwood floors throughout, new roof, tons of storage space located just mins from Phipps, Midtown, Downtown, shopping, and more.