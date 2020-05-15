All apartments in Atlanta
4023 Stovall Terrace NE
Last updated August 5 2019 at 11:54 PM

4023 Stovall Terrace NE

4023 Stovall Terrace Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4023 Stovall Terrace Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30342
North Buckhead

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful renovated ranch on a quiet cul-de-sac street in North Buckhead on a large lot in top-ranked Sarah Smith Elem. Bright and open floor plan with a gorgeous new kitchen, quartz counters and stainless appliances open to great room, dining room and fantastic screened porch overlooking a picturesque yard with a flowing creek and private access to Nancy Creek Park. 4 bedrooms and 3 new full baths including custom master bath. Refinished hardwood floors throughout, new roof, tons of storage space located just mins from Phipps, Midtown, Downtown, shopping, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4023 Stovall Terrace NE have any available units?
4023 Stovall Terrace NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 4023 Stovall Terrace NE have?
Some of 4023 Stovall Terrace NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4023 Stovall Terrace NE currently offering any rent specials?
4023 Stovall Terrace NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4023 Stovall Terrace NE pet-friendly?
No, 4023 Stovall Terrace NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 4023 Stovall Terrace NE offer parking?
Yes, 4023 Stovall Terrace NE offers parking.
Does 4023 Stovall Terrace NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4023 Stovall Terrace NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4023 Stovall Terrace NE have a pool?
No, 4023 Stovall Terrace NE does not have a pool.
Does 4023 Stovall Terrace NE have accessible units?
No, 4023 Stovall Terrace NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4023 Stovall Terrace NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4023 Stovall Terrace NE has units with dishwashers.
