400 W Peachtree St

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge gym parking pool garage

Walk to work, local restaurants, shopping, Centennial Park & the Georgia Aquarium from this contemporary two- bedroom, two-bath condominium located in luxurious Twelve Centennial Park. Refresh yourself after a long day at the office by relaxing in the distinctive living area of this 23rd floor unit featuring spectacular floor to ceiling windows that provide some awesome views of the city and skyline.Need to unwind? You can easily relax in the large garden tub of the master suite. The master bath features a double vanity with granite counters and tiled floor. The guest bathroom also has tiled floors, a tub and shower combination and vanity with a granite countertop.Enjoy cooking in this sleek, modern kitchen with an island breakfast bar open to the living room/dining room combination. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel dual sinks and appliances, a microwave, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Master bedroom features a large walk in closet; both bedrooms boasts floor to ceiling windows. Other features in this magnificent condominium are high efficiency washer/dryer, hardwood floors, 10' foot ceilings, entrance foyer and sprinkler system.Excellent Twelve at Centennial Park amenities include a pool, fitness center, media/club room, restaurant, 24-hour concierge, private storage space and covered reserved garage parking. Available for immediate occupancy. One small dog up to 25lbs (full grown, no puppies) considered with an additional $500 deposit. Sorry, no cats.