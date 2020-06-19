All apartments in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
400 W Peachtree St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

400 W Peachtree St

400 West Peachtree Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Atlanta
Centennial Hill
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

400 West Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30308
Centennial Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
Walk to work, local restaurants, shopping, Centennial Park & the Georgia Aquarium from this contemporary two- bedroom, two-bath condominium located in luxurious Twelve Centennial Park. Refresh yourself after a long day at the office by relaxing in the distinctive living area of this 23rd floor unit featuring spectacular floor to ceiling windows that provide some awesome views of the city and skyline.Need to unwind? You can easily relax in the large garden tub of the master suite. The master bath features a double vanity with granite counters and tiled floor. The guest bathroom also has tiled floors, a tub and shower combination and vanity with a granite countertop.Enjoy cooking in this sleek, modern kitchen with an island breakfast bar open to the living room/dining room combination. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel dual sinks and appliances, a microwave, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Master bedroom features a large walk in closet; both bedrooms boasts floor to ceiling windows. Other features in this magnificent condominium are high efficiency washer/dryer, hardwood floors, 10' foot ceilings, entrance foyer and sprinkler system.Excellent Twelve at Centennial Park amenities include a pool, fitness center, media/club room, restaurant, 24-hour concierge, private storage space and covered reserved garage parking. Available for immediate occupancy. One small dog up to 25lbs (full grown, no puppies) considered with an additional $500 deposit. Sorry, no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 W Peachtree St have any available units?
400 W Peachtree St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 W Peachtree St have?
Some of 400 W Peachtree St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 W Peachtree St currently offering any rent specials?
400 W Peachtree St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 W Peachtree St pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 W Peachtree St is pet friendly.
Does 400 W Peachtree St offer parking?
Yes, 400 W Peachtree St does offer parking.
Does 400 W Peachtree St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 W Peachtree St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 W Peachtree St have a pool?
Yes, 400 W Peachtree St has a pool.
Does 400 W Peachtree St have accessible units?
No, 400 W Peachtree St does not have accessible units.
Does 400 W Peachtree St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 W Peachtree St has units with dishwashers.
