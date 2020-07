Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking internet access trash valet

Lease is for 7 months in the luxury glenwood park lofts apartments in east atlanta. Apartment has nice view of interstate 20, a nice gym, valet trash, and elevators. Laundry room also on site.There is a clubhouse with a view of the city that does have WiFi. If you walk there is a bus stop right up the street . There is also controlled access to the building and gated parking.