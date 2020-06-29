All apartments in Atlanta
383 Pratt Drive
Last updated March 11 2020 at 5:20 AM

383 Pratt Drive

383 Pratt Dr SE · No Longer Available
Location

383 Pratt Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30315
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome Home! This spacious brand new stacked townhome is in one of Grant Park's hottest new communities "Pratt Stacks". Located directly on the new South Side Beltline Trail and steps from the Beacon, Eventide Brewery, Grant Park, shopping, restaurants, and all intown Atlanta has to offer. This open concept home features a gourmet kitchen, 3 covered balconies, two-story living room with windows facing the Beltline, a loft that can be used as an office or additional living room, and the sequestered master bedroom makes it a perfect roommate floor plan. Move in Ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 383 Pratt Drive have any available units?
383 Pratt Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 383 Pratt Drive have?
Some of 383 Pratt Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 383 Pratt Drive currently offering any rent specials?
383 Pratt Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 383 Pratt Drive pet-friendly?
No, 383 Pratt Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 383 Pratt Drive offer parking?
Yes, 383 Pratt Drive offers parking.
Does 383 Pratt Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 383 Pratt Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 383 Pratt Drive have a pool?
No, 383 Pratt Drive does not have a pool.
Does 383 Pratt Drive have accessible units?
No, 383 Pratt Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 383 Pratt Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 383 Pratt Drive has units with dishwashers.

