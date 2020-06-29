383 Pratt Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Welcome Home! This spacious brand new stacked townhome is in one of Grant Park's hottest new communities "Pratt Stacks". Located directly on the new South Side Beltline Trail and steps from the Beacon, Eventide Brewery, Grant Park, shopping, restaurants, and all intown Atlanta has to offer. This open concept home features a gourmet kitchen, 3 covered balconies, two-story living room with windows facing the Beltline, a loft that can be used as an office or additional living room, and the sequestered master bedroom makes it a perfect roommate floor plan. Move in Ready!