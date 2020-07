Amenities

3784 Benjamin Court, SW Available 04/01/19 Adorable Cottage near Cascade - Adorable cottage with all of the comforts of home. Great room with vaulted ceilings, spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinetry and a bonus room perfect for an office. Located in the heart of the Cascade community - a short distance to area shopping and restaurants. No showings until April 1. Hurry, before this home gets away!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4778481)