All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 372 Griffin Street Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
372 Griffin Street Northwest
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:50 PM

372 Griffin Street Northwest

372 Griffin Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
English Avenue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

372 Griffin Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
English Avenue

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fully renovated home, with brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances, no scratch floors, granite countertops, redone bathrooms and more. Just off Joseph E Boone and down the road from downtown and the Aquarium. Five minute drive from a Walmart Supercenter, with plenty of restaurants and shopping within walking distance.

For other available rentals, rental criteria, application information and FAQ's, please visit our website at https://www.sapirrealty.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent

Disclosure:

All information is believed to be accurate, however, changes to the exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken, and prices and dates may change without notice. Sapir Realty does not lease homes through Craigslist nor do we accept payment of deposits via CashApp, Zelle or Wire transfers. Please make sure to call our office to confirm payment options.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 372 Griffin Street Northwest have any available units?
372 Griffin Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 372 Griffin Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
372 Griffin Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 372 Griffin Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 372 Griffin Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 372 Griffin Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 372 Griffin Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 372 Griffin Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 372 Griffin Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 372 Griffin Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 372 Griffin Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 372 Griffin Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 372 Griffin Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 372 Griffin Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 372 Griffin Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 372 Griffin Street Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 372 Griffin Street Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
AMLI Parkside
660 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Camden Brookwood
147 26th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
North Highland Steel
240 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
The Rocca
3280 Northside Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30327
The Pointe at Lindbergh
485 Lindbergh Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
AMLI Ponce Park
641 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Novel Upper Westside
2265 Marietta Boulevard Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus