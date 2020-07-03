372 Griffin Street Northwest

Amenities

Fully renovated home, with brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances, no scratch floors, granite countertops, redone bathrooms and more. Just off Joseph E Boone and down the road from downtown and the Aquarium. Five minute drive from a Walmart Supercenter, with plenty of restaurants and shopping within walking distance.



All information is believed to be accurate, however, changes to the exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken, and prices and dates may change without notice. Sapir Realty does not lease homes through Craigslist nor do we accept payment of deposits via CashApp, Zelle or Wire transfers. Please make sure to call our office to confirm payment options.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.