3703 Largo Lane Southwest

Completely renovated with new appliances and hardwoods throughout! 3 bedroom/1.5 bath split level home. Bedrooms and den are upstairs and the kitchen and large bonus room are downstairs. Patio overlooking private back yard with a 1 car garage. Section 8 accepted.



Rent and deposit are $1195.00



You need to make $3600 per month, be on your current Georgia job at least 6 months, no evictions or landlord collections within the last 5 years. We will run credit and criminal background check and you need to have a current lease in your name.



Application fee is $45 per each adult over the age of 18.



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.