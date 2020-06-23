All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3703 Largo Lane Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3703 Largo Lane Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3703 Largo Lane Southwest

3703 Largo Lane Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3703 Largo Lane Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Completely renovated with new appliances and hardwoods throughout! 3 bedroom/1.5 bath split level home. Bedrooms and den are upstairs and the kitchen and large bonus room are downstairs. Patio overlooking private back yard with a 1 car garage. Section 8 accepted.

Rent and deposit are $1195.00

You need to make $3600 per month, be on your current Georgia job at least 6 months, no evictions or landlord collections within the last 5 years. We will run credit and criminal background check and you need to have a current lease in your name.

Application fee is $45 per each adult over the age of 18.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3703 Largo Lane Southwest have any available units?
3703 Largo Lane Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3703 Largo Lane Southwest have?
Some of 3703 Largo Lane Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3703 Largo Lane Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
3703 Largo Lane Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3703 Largo Lane Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3703 Largo Lane Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 3703 Largo Lane Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 3703 Largo Lane Southwest offers parking.
Does 3703 Largo Lane Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3703 Largo Lane Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3703 Largo Lane Southwest have a pool?
No, 3703 Largo Lane Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 3703 Largo Lane Southwest have accessible units?
No, 3703 Largo Lane Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3703 Largo Lane Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3703 Largo Lane Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive
Atlanta, GA 30329
Avana Lenox
925 Canterbury Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Stadium Walk
4501 Circle 75 Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30339
Alexander at The District
1750 Commerce Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
North Highland Steel
240 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Glen Lake
6901 Glenlake NE
Atlanta, GA 30328
Arium Brookhaven
1295 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
@1377
1377 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus