Atlanta, GA
361 17th St NW #1520
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:26 PM

361 17th St NW #1520

361 17th St NW · No Longer Available
Atlanta
Atlantic Station
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

361 17th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30363
Atlantic Station

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
stainless steel
24hr concierge
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
parking
TWELVE MIDTOWN - Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom Skyline Views! - Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom Condo at the Sought After Twelve Midtown! Move in Ready - Professionally Managed 1 assigned parking. It's easy access to highways, I-75 and I-85, and famous Atlanta attractions! Amazing views of Atlanta/Buckhead, large windows, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in unit, 24/7 concierge services. Access to the Premier Twelve Midtown Hotel Luxury Amenities and services! THIS CONDO IS A HOT AND A MUST SEE!

Please call Leasing Manager Rachel with John Bailey Realty Team directly for any questions at 404-863-5667
Application online at: AtlantaLuxuryLease.com

(RLNE4184385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 361 17th St NW #1520 have any available units?
361 17th St NW #1520 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 361 17th St NW #1520 have?
Some of 361 17th St NW #1520's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 361 17th St NW #1520 currently offering any rent specials?
361 17th St NW #1520 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 361 17th St NW #1520 pet-friendly?
No, 361 17th St NW #1520 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 361 17th St NW #1520 offer parking?
Yes, 361 17th St NW #1520 offers parking.
Does 361 17th St NW #1520 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 361 17th St NW #1520 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 361 17th St NW #1520 have a pool?
No, 361 17th St NW #1520 does not have a pool.
Does 361 17th St NW #1520 have accessible units?
No, 361 17th St NW #1520 does not have accessible units.
Does 361 17th St NW #1520 have units with dishwashers?
No, 361 17th St NW #1520 does not have units with dishwashers.

