361 17th St NW #1520

TWELVE MIDTOWN - Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom Skyline Views! - Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom Condo at the Sought After Twelve Midtown! Move in Ready - Professionally Managed 1 assigned parking. It's easy access to highways, I-75 and I-85, and famous Atlanta attractions! Amazing views of Atlanta/Buckhead, large windows, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in unit, 24/7 concierge services. Access to the Premier Twelve Midtown Hotel Luxury Amenities and services! THIS CONDO IS A HOT AND A MUST SEE!



Please call Leasing Manager Rachel with John Bailey Realty Team directly for any questions at 404-863-5667

Application online at: AtlantaLuxuryLease.com



(RLNE4184385)