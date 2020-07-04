3536 Collier Drive Northwest

Amenities
This Home Take Section 8 vouchers
Cute 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Ranch In Historic Collier Heights. Hardwood Floors, Carpet, Kitchen With Appliances,Baths and Spacious Separate Living Room. Unfinished Basement. Hurry this home will not last!
Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed.
County:Fulton
Neighborhood:Collier Heights
Sq. Footage:1150
Year Built: 1974
Beds 3 / Baths:1.5
SCHOOLS
Elementary School:G.A Towns
Middle School: Harper Archer
High School: Frederick Douglass
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:
Schedule a Self Showing
Smoking: No
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.