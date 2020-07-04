3536 Collier Drive Northwest

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

This Home Take Section 8 vouchers

Cute 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Ranch In Historic Collier Heights. Hardwood Floors, Carpet, Kitchen With Appliances,Baths and Spacious Separate Living Room. Unfinished Basement. Hurry this home will not last!



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed.



County:Fulton

Neighborhood:Collier Heights

Sq. Footage:1150

Year Built: 1974

Beds 3 / Baths:1.5



SCHOOLS

Elementary School:G.A Towns

Middle School: Harper Archer

High School: Frederick Douglass

To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:



Schedule a Self Showing

Smoking: No



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.