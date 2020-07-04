All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3536 Collier Drive Northwest

3536 Collier Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3536 Collier Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Fairburn Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This Home Take Section 8 vouchers
Cute 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Ranch In Historic Collier Heights. Hardwood Floors, Carpet, Kitchen With Appliances,Baths and Spacious Separate Living Room. Unfinished Basement. Hurry this home will not last!

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed.

County:Fulton
Neighborhood:Collier Heights
Sq. Footage:1150
Year Built: 1974
Beds 3 / Baths:1.5

SCHOOLS
Elementary School:G.A Towns
Middle School: Harper Archer
High School: Frederick Douglass
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Schedule a Self Showing
Smoking: No

Year Built: 1974
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3536 Collier Drive Northwest have any available units?
3536 Collier Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 3536 Collier Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
3536 Collier Drive Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3536 Collier Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 3536 Collier Drive Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3536 Collier Drive Northwest offer parking?
No, 3536 Collier Drive Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 3536 Collier Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3536 Collier Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3536 Collier Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 3536 Collier Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 3536 Collier Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 3536 Collier Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3536 Collier Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3536 Collier Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3536 Collier Drive Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 3536 Collier Drive Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

