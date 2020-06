Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Clean, well kept and convenient in-town home within coveted Mary Lin school district. Light and bright 3BR/2BA has hardwood floors, updated kitchen and sun room opening to deck. Large bedroom loft w/ skylights. On street and off street parking for (2). Located short walk from East/West Marta station, Mary Lin Elementary, green parks, public golf course, restaurants and Candler Park Market. AVAILABLE March 15, 2020!