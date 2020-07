Amenities

Enjoy privacy in a cozy home situated on over 3 acres, only minutes from the Atlanta Airport!! This 2 bedroom beauty has a spacious living room with a separate dining room. New paint and carpet throughout home. Great sized kitchen with a bonus room that could easily be used as a 3rd bedroom, den, office or gym!! Did I mention the great natural sunlight, plentiful parking and privacy? Stop by today!!