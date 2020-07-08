All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:12 PM

3113 Roberta Drive NW

3113 Roberta Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3113 Roberta Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30327
Westminster - Milmar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Incredible value minutes from Buckhead shopping, dining, and businesses. 4 sides brick ranch on a basement with amazing backyard. Perfect home for family with a level backyard, deck, and sunroom. Hardwoods and tile throughout with plenty of space for your family to sprawl out. Finished basement includes office area and huge flex space. Roberta Drive is a quiet street and this home is ideally located in the cul du sac. Close to Atlanta Speech School, Westminster, and Pace. Easy access to 75 and 285.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3113 Roberta Drive NW have any available units?
3113 Roberta Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3113 Roberta Drive NW have?
Some of 3113 Roberta Drive NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3113 Roberta Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
3113 Roberta Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3113 Roberta Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 3113 Roberta Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3113 Roberta Drive NW offer parking?
No, 3113 Roberta Drive NW does not offer parking.
Does 3113 Roberta Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3113 Roberta Drive NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3113 Roberta Drive NW have a pool?
No, 3113 Roberta Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 3113 Roberta Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 3113 Roberta Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3113 Roberta Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3113 Roberta Drive NW has units with dishwashers.

