3113 Roberta Drive NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Incredible value minutes from Buckhead shopping, dining, and businesses. 4 sides brick ranch on a basement with amazing backyard. Perfect home for family with a level backyard, deck, and sunroom. Hardwoods and tile throughout with plenty of space for your family to sprawl out. Finished basement includes office area and huge flex space. Roberta Drive is a quiet street and this home is ideally located in the cul du sac. Close to Atlanta Speech School, Westminster, and Pace. Easy access to 75 and 285.