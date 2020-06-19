All apartments in Atlanta
300 W Peachtree St 16E.
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:42 AM

300 W Peachtree St 16E

300 Peachtree St NE · (770) 317-1937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
Centennial Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
stainless steel
microwave
internet access
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Amazing FULLY FURNISHED turn key ready condo in the heart of downtown Atlanta. This is located walking distance to numerous downtown attraction. Decorated beautifully this condo is available for immediate move in with one parking spot with registered Tag. Features include stainless steel appliances, cable/internet, high end furniture, Electric, Water, Heat & Air etc. Perfect for corporate rental or film production clients. Available short term, Text listing agent There are additional units available as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 300 W Peachtree St 16E have any available units?
300 W Peachtree St 16E has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 W Peachtree St 16E have?
Some of 300 W Peachtree St 16E's amenities include parking, stainless steel, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 W Peachtree St 16E currently offering any rent specials?
300 W Peachtree St 16E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 W Peachtree St 16E pet-friendly?
No, 300 W Peachtree St 16E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 300 W Peachtree St 16E offer parking?
Yes, 300 W Peachtree St 16E does offer parking.
Does 300 W Peachtree St 16E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 W Peachtree St 16E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 W Peachtree St 16E have a pool?
No, 300 W Peachtree St 16E does not have a pool.
Does 300 W Peachtree St 16E have accessible units?
No, 300 W Peachtree St 16E does not have accessible units.
Does 300 W Peachtree St 16E have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 W Peachtree St 16E does not have units with dishwashers.

