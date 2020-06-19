300 W Peachtree St 16E.

Amenities

Amazing FULLY FURNISHED turn key ready condo in the heart of downtown Atlanta. This is located walking distance to numerous downtown attraction. Decorated beautifully this condo is available for immediate move in with one parking spot with registered Tag. Features include stainless steel appliances, cable/internet, high end furniture, Electric, Water, Heat & Air etc. Perfect for corporate rental or film production clients. Available short term, Text listing agent There are additional units available as well.