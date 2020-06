Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Charming home located in Nacoochee Place off of Peachtree Battle. Main level features large foyer, formal living room with fireplace, dining room seats 12+, and family room across the back of the home with access to the brick walled backyard. Backyard has been newly landscaped. Large kitchen with granite countertops and walk in pantry. Second floor: large master with fireplace and spacious BA. Two additional BR and two BA on second floor. 3rd bedroom has a small separate room that would be a perfect bunk room or 4th bedroom.