2880 RENFRO Drive NW
Last updated October 19 2019 at 2:57 PM

2880 RENFRO Drive NW

2880 Renfro Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2880 Renfro Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Collier Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
NO CRIMINAL HISTORY, NO EVICTIONS, HAVE MIN OF 3 YRS OF RENTAL HISTORY AND CONSISTENT WORK HISTORY & HAVE INCOME OF AT LEAST 2.5 TIMES RENT PER MONTH. Nice 3BR 1BA Ranch. Hardwood Floors and neutral paint thoughout. Enjoy an open plan for entertaining with a large living area open to Kitchen with Appliances. Bright Separate Dining Room, Hall Bath Ready for New Residents! Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2880 RENFRO Drive NW have any available units?
2880 RENFRO Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2880 RENFRO Drive NW have?
Some of 2880 RENFRO Drive NW's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2880 RENFRO Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
2880 RENFRO Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2880 RENFRO Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 2880 RENFRO Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2880 RENFRO Drive NW offer parking?
No, 2880 RENFRO Drive NW does not offer parking.
Does 2880 RENFRO Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2880 RENFRO Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2880 RENFRO Drive NW have a pool?
No, 2880 RENFRO Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 2880 RENFRO Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 2880 RENFRO Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2880 RENFRO Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2880 RENFRO Drive NW has units with dishwashers.
