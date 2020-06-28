2880 RENFRO Drive NW

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

NO CRIMINAL HISTORY, NO EVICTIONS, HAVE MIN OF 3 YRS OF RENTAL HISTORY AND CONSISTENT WORK HISTORY & HAVE INCOME OF AT LEAST 2.5 TIMES RENT PER MONTH. Nice 3BR 1BA Ranch. Hardwood Floors and neutral paint thoughout. Enjoy an open plan for entertaining with a large living area open to Kitchen with Appliances. Bright Separate Dining Room, Hall Bath Ready for New Residents! Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision.