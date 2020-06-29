277 W Wesley Road NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Spacious, bright & charming "attached" home on large private lot. This unique rental opportunity offers newly updated kitchen (new appliances/flooring, white cabinets) open to dining room w/ fireplace & bay window sitting area adjoining generous size family/living room also w/ fplc & potential space for home ofc. Master bedrm on main level features nice bath & walk-in closet. Second bedrm, half bath & laundry rm on main level as well. Upstairs are two addl bedrms and full hall bath + storage. Inviting brick patio offers room for relaxing/entertaining. Avail Dec 1st.