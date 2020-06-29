All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 277 W Wesley Road NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
277 W Wesley Road NW
Last updated March 30 2020 at 11:25 PM

277 W Wesley Road NW

277 West Wesley Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

277 West Wesley Road, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Battle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious, bright & charming "attached" home on large private lot. This unique rental opportunity offers newly updated kitchen (new appliances/flooring, white cabinets) open to dining room w/ fireplace & bay window sitting area adjoining generous size family/living room also w/ fplc & potential space for home ofc. Master bedrm on main level features nice bath & walk-in closet. Second bedrm, half bath & laundry rm on main level as well. Upstairs are two addl bedrms and full hall bath + storage. Inviting brick patio offers room for relaxing/entertaining. Avail Dec 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 277 W Wesley Road NW have any available units?
277 W Wesley Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 277 W Wesley Road NW have?
Some of 277 W Wesley Road NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 277 W Wesley Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
277 W Wesley Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 277 W Wesley Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 277 W Wesley Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 277 W Wesley Road NW offer parking?
Yes, 277 W Wesley Road NW offers parking.
Does 277 W Wesley Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 277 W Wesley Road NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 277 W Wesley Road NW have a pool?
No, 277 W Wesley Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 277 W Wesley Road NW have accessible units?
No, 277 W Wesley Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 277 W Wesley Road NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 277 W Wesley Road NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashley Collegetown
387 Joseph E Lowery Blvd SW
Atlanta, GA 30310
Sierra Terrace
3547 Buford Hwy NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Monroe Place
2000 Monroe Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Helios
2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd
Atlanta, GA 30324
1824 Defoor
1824 Defoor Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Nine15 Midtown
915 West Peachtree St. NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Radius Cheshire Bridge
2124 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
755 North Apartments
755 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus