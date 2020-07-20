All apartments in Atlanta
260 Kirkwood Rd NE
Last updated August 31 2019 at 7:44 AM

260 Kirkwood Rd NE

260 Kirkwood Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

260 Kirkwood Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Kirkwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live in the heart of sought after Kirkwood in this immaculate custom 5br3ba home with oversize lot! This home features a rocking chair covered front porch, gorgeous open floor plan home built for entertaining, hardwood floors, walls of windows for loads of natural light, large Dining area, Chef's Kitchen with Center Island & marble counters, Dry Bar with wine fridge and laundry room. Retreat upstairs to oversize bedrooms and tiled baths. The oversize Master Suite is complete with dual vanities, separate Shower & Soaking Tub. You'll enjoy the outdoors with the fenced in back yard and deck.

Visit www.RentAtlantaNow.com to schedule a showing and online application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 Kirkwood Rd NE have any available units?
260 Kirkwood Rd NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 260 Kirkwood Rd NE have?
Some of 260 Kirkwood Rd NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 Kirkwood Rd NE currently offering any rent specials?
260 Kirkwood Rd NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 Kirkwood Rd NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 260 Kirkwood Rd NE is pet friendly.
Does 260 Kirkwood Rd NE offer parking?
No, 260 Kirkwood Rd NE does not offer parking.
Does 260 Kirkwood Rd NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 260 Kirkwood Rd NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 Kirkwood Rd NE have a pool?
No, 260 Kirkwood Rd NE does not have a pool.
Does 260 Kirkwood Rd NE have accessible units?
No, 260 Kirkwood Rd NE does not have accessible units.
Does 260 Kirkwood Rd NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 260 Kirkwood Rd NE has units with dishwashers.
