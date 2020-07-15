All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2510 Edwards Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2510 Edwards Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2510 Edwards Drive

2510 Edwards Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2510 Edwards Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Riverside

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bed/2.5 Bath in Great Neighborhood with Large, Private Backyard! - Located just inside Perimeter and less than two miles from I-75 and I-20, this two-story 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath home not only offers a great opportunity for someone needing to commute in and around the Atlanta Metro Area, but its unique location also allows for easy access into W Midtown, or Buckhead via Atlanta Rd and W Paces. Additiobally, this rapidly growing area provides countless options for shopping, dining, and entertainment such as The Shops at West Village, The Vinings Jubilee, Sprouts, Suntrust Park, Nickajack Park, and the Silver Comet Trail just to name a few.

On the other hand, its large private backyard and quiet neighborhood provides the perfect space for someone needing some peace and quiet. Additionally, this home features- hardwoods on the main level, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and granite countertops, an open living/dining area, a two-car garage, carpet upstairs, large bedrooms and master bedroom with a walk in closet, and a beautiful master bath with Jack and Jill sinks, and a garden tub.

For more information, please contact:

Luke Shirah
The Highland Residential Group, LLC
770.853.1143
Luke@HighlandResidentialGroup.com

(RLNE4623253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 Edwards Drive have any available units?
2510 Edwards Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2510 Edwards Drive have?
Some of 2510 Edwards Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2510 Edwards Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2510 Edwards Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 Edwards Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2510 Edwards Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2510 Edwards Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2510 Edwards Drive offers parking.
Does 2510 Edwards Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2510 Edwards Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 Edwards Drive have a pool?
No, 2510 Edwards Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2510 Edwards Drive have accessible units?
No, 2510 Edwards Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 Edwards Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2510 Edwards Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland at Phipps
707 Park Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S
Atlanta, GA 30341
The Heights At Chamblee
3028 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
City View
433 Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Villages at Carver
174 Moury Ave SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
CoHo
177 N Colonial Homes Circle
Atlanta, GA 30309
Icon Midtown
22 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Spoke
1450 La France St NE
Atlanta, GA 30307

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus