2510 Edwards Drive

Spacious 3 bed/2.5 Bath in Great Neighborhood with Large, Private Backyard! - Located just inside Perimeter and less than two miles from I-75 and I-20, this two-story 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath home not only offers a great opportunity for someone needing to commute in and around the Atlanta Metro Area, but its unique location also allows for easy access into W Midtown, or Buckhead via Atlanta Rd and W Paces. Additiobally, this rapidly growing area provides countless options for shopping, dining, and entertainment such as The Shops at West Village, The Vinings Jubilee, Sprouts, Suntrust Park, Nickajack Park, and the Silver Comet Trail just to name a few.



On the other hand, its large private backyard and quiet neighborhood provides the perfect space for someone needing some peace and quiet. Additionally, this home features- hardwoods on the main level, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and granite countertops, an open living/dining area, a two-car garage, carpet upstairs, large bedrooms and master bedroom with a walk in closet, and a beautiful master bath with Jack and Jill sinks, and a garden tub.



