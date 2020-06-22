All apartments in Atlanta
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
247 Vannoy Park Lane Dr SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

247 Vannoy Park Lane Dr SE

247 Vannoy Street · No Longer Available
Location

247 Vannoy Street, Atlanta, GA 30316
Edgewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
247 Vannoy Park Lane Dr, SE
Atlanta, GA 30316

Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 2.5

Incredible townhome near the heart of it all. Gated community. Open floor plan. High end cabinets, appliances, lighting fixtures, etc!!! Beautiful hardwood flooring. The main floor of this home unites the large living room with fireplace, kitchen with granite counters, wood cabinets, and breakfast bar, and formal dining area. A guest half bath completes the main floor. Downstairs is a bonus room and access to the large two-car garage. Upstairs are two master suites complete with walk-in closets and beautiful bathrooms. The front master suite has trey ceilings. The back master suite has a lighted reading area. Right off Memorial Drive, this townhome is minutes from I-20, I-75/85, Auburn Ave and Downtown Atlanta!

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:

Electric: Georgia Power

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Compass Property Management Group provides the amenity of air filters delivered directly to your doorstep every 30 days. There will be a $20 monthly preventative maintenance cost for this which is due with rent on the first of each month. This program will ensure cleaner, fresher and healthier air in your property, as well as cutting down on your monthly energy bill by 5-15%.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $59 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 Vannoy Park Lane Dr SE have any available units?
247 Vannoy Park Lane Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 247 Vannoy Park Lane Dr SE have?
Some of 247 Vannoy Park Lane Dr SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 247 Vannoy Park Lane Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
247 Vannoy Park Lane Dr SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 Vannoy Park Lane Dr SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 247 Vannoy Park Lane Dr SE is pet friendly.
Does 247 Vannoy Park Lane Dr SE offer parking?
Yes, 247 Vannoy Park Lane Dr SE does offer parking.
Does 247 Vannoy Park Lane Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 247 Vannoy Park Lane Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 Vannoy Park Lane Dr SE have a pool?
No, 247 Vannoy Park Lane Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 247 Vannoy Park Lane Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 247 Vannoy Park Lane Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 247 Vannoy Park Lane Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 247 Vannoy Park Lane Dr SE has units with dishwashers.
