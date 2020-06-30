221 Laurel Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Laurel Avenue is the DREAM HOME you’ve been searching for! FIVE BEDROOMS & 3 FULL BATHS & HUGE FENCED YARD w/ 1 CAR GARAGE The remodel of this 1940s craftsman home includes an intricately constructed second story addition essentially is a new construction home, architect plans and city inspections passed! There’s two rooms on the main ,and three bedrooms upstairs. There is beautiful and flawless trim on the exterior; and you’re greeted with sprawling hardwoods when you enter. The bathrooms have beautiful subway tiles going around them.