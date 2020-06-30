All apartments in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
221 Laurel Avenue
221 Laurel Avenue

221 Laurel Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

221 Laurel Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Mozley Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Laurel Avenue is the DREAM HOME you’ve been searching for! FIVE BEDROOMS & 3 FULL BATHS & HUGE FENCED YARD w/ 1 CAR GARAGE The remodel of this 1940s craftsman home includes an intricately constructed second story addition essentially is a new construction home, architect plans and city inspections passed! There’s two rooms on the main ,and three bedrooms upstairs. There is beautiful and flawless trim on the exterior; and you’re greeted with sprawling hardwoods when you enter. The bathrooms have beautiful subway tiles going around them.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Laurel Avenue have any available units?
221 Laurel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 Laurel Avenue have?
Some of 221 Laurel Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Laurel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
221 Laurel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Laurel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 221 Laurel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 221 Laurel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 221 Laurel Avenue offers parking.
Does 221 Laurel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Laurel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Laurel Avenue have a pool?
No, 221 Laurel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 221 Laurel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 221 Laurel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Laurel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 Laurel Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

