All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2195 Old Georgian Terrace NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2195 Old Georgian Terrace NW
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

2195 Old Georgian Terrace NW

2195 Old Georgian Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2195 Old Georgian Terrace, Atlanta, GA 30318
Whittier Mill Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Brand New Stunning Townhome Minutes From Buckhead - The Park at Vinings is located just minutes from Midtown, Downtown, Buckhead and Vinings! Adjacent to the Chattahoochee River and a gorgeous 21 acre nature conservation. One bedroom plus BONUS ROOM. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets, private 1 car garage and a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Plus a private deck and balcony. Community amenities include a pool, clubhouse, dog park and close proximity to Whittier Mill Park. Easy access to 285, shopping and dining. This is a must see!

(RLNE4672438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2195 Old Georgian Terrace NW have any available units?
2195 Old Georgian Terrace NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2195 Old Georgian Terrace NW have?
Some of 2195 Old Georgian Terrace NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2195 Old Georgian Terrace NW currently offering any rent specials?
2195 Old Georgian Terrace NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2195 Old Georgian Terrace NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2195 Old Georgian Terrace NW is pet friendly.
Does 2195 Old Georgian Terrace NW offer parking?
Yes, 2195 Old Georgian Terrace NW offers parking.
Does 2195 Old Georgian Terrace NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2195 Old Georgian Terrace NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2195 Old Georgian Terrace NW have a pool?
Yes, 2195 Old Georgian Terrace NW has a pool.
Does 2195 Old Georgian Terrace NW have accessible units?
No, 2195 Old Georgian Terrace NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2195 Old Georgian Terrace NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2195 Old Georgian Terrace NW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Residences at Chastain
4011 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30342
Century Skyline
396 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Park at Abernathy Square
6925 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30328
Ardmore & 28th
306 Ardmore Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Skylark
1099 Boulevard SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
1045 on the Park Apartment Homes
1045 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Radius Sandy Springs
7700 Colquitt Rd
Atlanta, GA 30350

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus