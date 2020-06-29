All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2189 Parkview Run NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2189 Parkview Run NW
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

2189 Parkview Run NW

2189 Parkview Run Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Bolton
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2189 Parkview Run Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Bolton

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Awesome Location in Atlanta's Upper Westside - Property Id: 185144

Awesome Location, lots of new Upper Westside Development happening now! Parkview @ Bolton is a hidden gem. This gorgeous craftsman has 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths, separate dining room with large kitchen & island. Recently been updated and move in ready with new hardwoods and fresh paint. The Top level offers spacious master with 2 additional bedrooms, walk in closets and double vanities. Terrace level has a finished Bedroom or office stubbed for bath. Large deck off of kitchen. 2 car garage. Nice yard with landscaping included in rent. Minutes to I-85/75, 285, Midtown, Downtown, Buckhead, Chattahoochee River, Beltline, Airport, Quarry & much more! Great public schools too!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185144
Property Id 185144

(RLNE5383251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2189 Parkview Run NW have any available units?
2189 Parkview Run NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2189 Parkview Run NW have?
Some of 2189 Parkview Run NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2189 Parkview Run NW currently offering any rent specials?
2189 Parkview Run NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2189 Parkview Run NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2189 Parkview Run NW is pet friendly.
Does 2189 Parkview Run NW offer parking?
Yes, 2189 Parkview Run NW offers parking.
Does 2189 Parkview Run NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2189 Parkview Run NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2189 Parkview Run NW have a pool?
No, 2189 Parkview Run NW does not have a pool.
Does 2189 Parkview Run NW have accessible units?
No, 2189 Parkview Run NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2189 Parkview Run NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2189 Parkview Run NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
The Exchange
470 16th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Bishop
5901 Peachtree Dunwoody Road
Atlanta, GA 30328
Gables Mill
100 Akers Ridge Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
ARIUM Glenridge
5501 Glenridge Dr
Atlanta, GA 30342
The Vic at Buckhead
3518 Roswell Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
Mirador at Peachtree
2203 Plaster Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
@1377
1377 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAtlanta 2 Bedroom Apartments
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus