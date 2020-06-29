2189 Parkview Run NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Awesome Location in Atlanta's Upper Westside



Awesome Location, lots of new Upper Westside Development happening now! Parkview @ Bolton is a hidden gem. This gorgeous craftsman has 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths, separate dining room with large kitchen & island. Recently been updated and move in ready with new hardwoods and fresh paint. The Top level offers spacious master with 2 additional bedrooms, walk in closets and double vanities. Terrace level has a finished Bedroom or office stubbed for bath. Large deck off of kitchen. 2 car garage. Nice yard with landscaping included in rent. Minutes to I-85/75, 285, Midtown, Downtown, Buckhead, Chattahoochee River, Beltline, Airport, Quarry & much more! Great public schools too!

